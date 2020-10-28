1/1
Dorothy Hobbs
Dorothy M. Hobbs, 89, longtime Morgan County resident, passed away Friday evening, October 23, 2020, at the Valley View Villa Nursing Home in Fort Morgan. She was born March 11, 1931, in Springfield, MO to John H. & Erna Miller. Dorothy married Howard Hobbs on September 12, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Morgan. Her primary vocation was working as a homemaker. She worked in several jobs over the years including housekeeping at the Ramada Inn near Fort Morgan for many years. Dorothy was a longtime, active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bowling, gardening and cooking. Her favorite time was spent with her family. Survivors include her children, Raina Hallahan of Brush; Annette (Mark) Rusch of Fort Morgan; and Brian Hobbs of Massachusetts; 1 brother, Harold Miller of Lakewood, CO; 2 sister, Esther Bernhardt of Fort Morgan and Nora Reidel of Denver; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, 9 brothers & sisters, her parents, and her son-in-law, Dennis Hallahan. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Morgan on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will follow at Serenity Falls Columbarium. The Heer Mortuary & Crematory was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heer Mortuaries & Crematory - Fort Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
