Dorothy Marie Wann, 86, lifelong Fort Morgan resident, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the East Morgan County Hospital in Brush. She was born March 19, 1933 in Fort Morgan to Louie and Josepha (Weber) Troudt. Dorothy married Rex Wann on December 29, 1959 in Fort Collins. He died in 2017. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, crocheting, baking, wedding cakes were her specialty, and butterflies. Survivors include her children, Kelly Wann, Wanda Wann, and Dona Wann, all of Fort Morgan, granddaughter, Olivia Wann, (Zach Klein) and their son, Albert of Tucson, Arizona, and sister, Patricia "Patty" Sierra (Ted) of Denver. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Rex Wann, two brothers, Henry and Richard Troudt, and her parents. Memorial Services will be March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Dorothy will be inurned by her husband Rex in Memory Gardens.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 24, 2020
