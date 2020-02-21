|
|
Doyle Duane Bird, 75, passed away February 19, 2020 at the North Platte Care Center in North Platte, Nebraska. Doyle was born in Plainview, Texas to Oran and Eula Bird on May 13, 1944. He spent the majority of his childhood in Fort Morgan, Colorado, graduating from Fort Morgan High School with the Class of 1962. He married his childhood sweetheart Frances (Osborn) Bird in 1964, and together they had a son, Doug and a daughter, Kris. Doyle worked as commercial truck driver, which took him to many wonderful destinations across the United States, and a few less than desirable destinations. During these trucking trips he met and later married his second wife Cindy (Coan) Bird. Doyle enjoyed muscle cars, drag racing (both driving and watching), Colorado Rockies Baseball, the Denver Broncos, and Nebraska Husker Football (which created quite the rivalry with his CU loving brother). Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, Oran and Eula Bird; son, Doug Bird, and wife, Cindy (Coan) Bird. Survivors include: daughter, Kris Bird; step-daughters, Michelle Craghead and Angala Verley; brother, Dale Bird; granddaughter, Carissa Bird, and first wife, Frances Bird. Per Doyle's wishes no service will be held.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 21, 2020