|
|
Longtime area resident, Dwaine Gibson, left his home in Fort Morgan for Eternal Life in Heaven on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 82. Dwaine was born March 17, 1937 in Richland, WA to Orval & Ina Gibson. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Joes, CO where Orval farmed. Later, they moved to Arvada, and then to Otis before making their home in Yuma. Dwaine graduated from Yuma Union High School with the class of 1955. In January of 1956 Dwaine joined the Navy, working as a Shipfitter. After his honorable discharge in 1959, he came home to Yuma where he worked at his dad's upholstery shop. Dwaine began his career in the insurance industry in 1966, working as a life insurance sales agent for the next 33 years. He worked in several different offices and out of his home for several of those years but opened his own office, Insurance Connection, in Fort Morgan with fellow agent and friend, Sharon Kauffman. Dwaine worked there until his retirement in 1999. After retiring, Dwaine pursued several part-time jobs over the next several years, most recently as a driver for Ehrlich Toyota East in Fort Morgan. Dwaine married Joyce Blomstrom on February 6, 1962 and they had two sons, Christopher and Curtis. Dwaine and Joyce divorced in 1982. On April 6, 1985, he married Katharine (Lind) Stark at the Church of the Nazarene in Fort Morgan. Dwaine was active in his faith, both within the Nazarene church where he and Kathy are members, and in his private life. In years past he particularly enjoyed singing in the church choir, leading the congregational singing, being part of the men's quartet, and teaching Sunday school. Dwaine was faithful in growing in his knowledge and love for Jesus by daily devotion to prayer and Bible reading. Aside from reading, Dwaine enjoyed traveling, especially on his motorcycle. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and going to coffee with his friends. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Gibson of Fort Morgan; his sons, Chris Gibson of Northglenn and Curt Gibson and his wife, C.J. of Arvada; Kathy's daughters, Gale White and her husband, Neal of Brush and Donna Hergenreter and her husband, Jeff of Craig; his sisters, Vivian McCall and her husband, Leonard of Napa, ID and Veva Tilley and her husband, Larry of Deer Lodge, MT; his brother, Darrell Gibson and his wife, Candis of Pittsburg, KS; five grandsons, Kyle Gibson, Ryan Mese and his wife, Jennifer, Brent Mese, Seth Hergenreter and his wife, Jennifer, and Sean Hergenreter; five great grandchildren, Brooklyn Mese, Wesley Mese, Ayden Hergenreter, Blake Hergenreter, and Kade Hergenreter; four step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends. Dwaine was preceded in death by his parents; his nephew, Greg McCall; and his granddaughter, Kelsie Mese. The family will receive friends for visitation at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan on Monday, May 20th from 5 - 7 PM Services to honor Dwaine's life will be held Tuesday, May 21st at 10:30AM at the Morgan Church of the Nazarene, 221 W. Seventh Ave. in Fort Morgan. Interment with military honors will follow immediately in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan. Memorial donations may be made in Dwaine's memory to Wycliffe Associates in care of Heer Mortuary, 225 E. Platte Ave. in Fort Morgan or to the Morgan Church of the Nazarene.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 17, 2019