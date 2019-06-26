|
|
A memorial service for Earlene Erickson will be Saturday, June 29th at 10:30 AM at Elevating Life Church, 16756 County Road Rd. 18 in Fort Morgan. Earlene was born on a farm north of Laird, Co on November 18, 1934 to Claude W. and Elsie M. (Garner) Pilkington. She died May 2, 2019 in Log Lane Village, CO. Earlene graduated from Laird High School in 1952. She married Glenn D. Erickson, son of Axel and Frances L. Erickson, at the Laird Methodist Church on February 7, 1954. To this union was born four children: Deborah, Paul, David, and Phillip. Earlene is survived by Husband, Glenn of 65 years; Daughter, Deborah Duran (Joe) of Thornton, CO; Sons, Paul (Joy) of Fort Morgan, CO, David (Leann) of Fort Collins, CO, and Phillip of Monks Corner, SC; Sister, Karen (Royce) Elliott of Grand Junction, CO; Sister-in-love, Kay Miller of Bird City, KS; Brothers-in-love, Rick (Judy) Erickson of Fort Morgan and Wayne Erickson of Bird City, KS; 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Earlene was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Elsie Pilkington; Brothers, Dale (infant), Wayne, Raymond, and Walter; Sisters, Kathy (infant), and Velma Goings. The family requests no flowers, and if you wish, please make a donation to Hospice of the Plains or Elevating Life Church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 26, 2019