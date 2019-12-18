Home

Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush
222 Cameron
Brush, CO 80723
(970) 842-2821
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush
222 Cameron
Brush, CO 80723
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:15 PM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush
222 Cameron
Brush, CO 80723
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Brush, CO
View Map
1932 - 2019
Edna Kalous Obituary
Edna E. Kalous, 87, lifelong resident of Brush, CO passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her home in Brush, with her family by her side. She was born August 31, 1932 in Fort Morgan to Jacob and Katherine Hoffman. Edna married the love of her life, John Kalous on September 13, 1951 in Brush. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Edna enjoyed gardening, cooking, and the farm life. Speaking of Edna's cooking, everyone loved her cooking as much as she enjoyed to cook. She loved spending time with family any chance she could get. Edna is survived by her daughter, Marlene (David) Graff; four sons, Steve (Cindy) Kalous, Dale (Lynn) Kalous, Irvin Kalous and Greg Kalous; two brothers, Leroy Hoffman and Jerald Hoffman; eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Kalous; parents, Jacob and Katherine Hoffman; five sisters, Rachel Hoffman, Evelyn Winder, Helen Reiber, Leona Miller, and Beverly Moses; and three brothers, James Hoffman, Raymond Hoffman, and Herman Hoffman. Visitation services will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush from 5-7 PM, with recitation of The Rosary at 6:15 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brush. Interment will follow at Brush Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society or to Hospice of the Plains.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 18, 2019
