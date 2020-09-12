Edna Kathleen (Henness) Mares passed away September 6, 2020 at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, CO. She was born to Bob & Edna (Canfield) Henness in Fort Morgan, CO June 25, 1945. She attended schools both in Sterling & Fort Morgan. She married John Mares in 1961. Out of this reunion they had two children, Karla & John. They later divorced, but always remained friends. Kathy had numerous jobs but always loved bartending, working at The Colonial Restaurant & Bar and many years at The Queen Lounge. This is where she was reunited with the love of her life Tom Monroe who she lost in 2008. Kathy lived across the country in many locations but her heart was always in two places. The desert of Arizona, why she had a big display of beautiful Southwest art thru her home and there was her love for the Colorado Rockies. Especially the Big Thompson Canyon, where she had lived several years. In the past few years due to ill health she was not able to travel so she enjoyed being on Facebook and keeping up with all her family and friends. She could still cruise around town in her Buick and check up on the neighborhood and drive around Riverside Park with her sweet chihuahua Izzy. Her family will remember her sweetness and love for all. That including her love for animals. Numerous dogs, cats, guinea pigs, fish and her horse Queenie. Kathy is survived by her son, John Mares of Chesapeake, VA; brother, Bob (Cleo) Henness of Fort Morgan, CO; niece, Kim (Dave) Henderson of Fort Morgan, CO; son-in-law, David Benitez of Fort Morgan; step-daughters Recie Fontaine (Paul) & Kathryn (Brad) Hughes; 6 grandchildren, Tricia Benitez of Colorado Springs, CO, Krystal (Gabriel) Davis of Colorado Springs, CO, Josh Benitez of Fort Morgan, CO, Krystina (J.B.) Pollard of Moyoke, NC, Jessica (Robbie) Prine of Ryegate, MT, Kayla Mares of Moyoke, NC; 7 step-grandchildren, Eva Fontaine (Dustin), Alex Hughes, Aaron (Tiffany) Hughes, Connor & Cara Owen, Thomas & Katherine Herman; 9 great-grandchildren, Adam, Veda, Emma & Audrey, Brody & Clementine, Shaun & Lily, & Vivian; 2 step great-grandchildren, Nolan & Delilah; and her furry friends Izzy & Kitty Nina. Kathy has joined her beloved daughter, Karla Mares; her parents; her Love, Tom Monroe; step-daughters, Kelly Ann Monroe & Frances Herman; & step-grandson, Lars Fontaine for a grand party in the sky! Her step-daughter Recie said it best... What a reunion this must have been. Small informal service at her gravesite at Fort Morgan Cemetery Monday Sept 14, 2020 at noon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store