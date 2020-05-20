Edward Ficco, 81 of Brush, CO passed away peacefully on May 17th 2020. Edward was born on September 3rd, 1938 in Denver, CO to Marjorie Beers and James Ficco. He was drafted to the United States Army in 1955 and served until 1960 in Munich, Germany. He later moved to Brush, CO where he met the love of his life Debbie Johnson. They were married on July, 19th 1964 in Brush, CO. Edward soon began his life long passion of truck driving where he drove over four million miles. He trucked for over fifty two years until he retired at the age of 75. He was an avid football and Nascar fan and was a fan of his recliner and those that knew if you wanted to be told a great story that is where you had to go. Those lucky enough to know him will remember him as a loving, compassionate, and honest person. Edward had a generous heart that gave freely to those in need of love, a heart felt conversation, or just a few words of wisdom. He had an infectious smile that created some orneriness wherever he went. He had a way of making people feel loved, protected, and cared for that will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Edward is preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents and two brothers Rocky and Cecil Ficco. Edward is survived by his wife Debbie Ficco of Brush. His children, Beckey Ficco (Abbott), Brenda Ficco (Kukus) and Kevin, Mike and Sherri Ficco, and Jay and Becky Ficco all of Brush, CO. Sister Vivian Decola of Arizona, and Brother Jack Ficco of Arvada, CO. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 23 great grand children and many beloved nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be Friday, May 22nd at 11am at the Interment Chapel (Gazebo) in the Brush Cemetery. There will be a reception at the Ficco residence after, for close friends and family. Thoughts of love and remembrance can be sent to P.O. Box 781 Brush, CO 80723.

