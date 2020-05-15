Edward George Schaefbauer
Ed was born and raised in Herreid, a town in North Central South Dakota. He went to a rural county school and graduated from Herreid High School in 1943. He joined the U.S. Army in March 1945 and served for two years, part of the time in Europe. He later joined the Air Force and served for four years at several bases throughout the U.S. He worked on a variety of jobs on ranches and farms in South Dakota and at three different factories, including the John Deere factory in Moline, Illinois where he was a spot welder on the assembly line. Ed also had a side job raising tomatoes, many of which he gave away. On December 30, 1963 Ed married Mamie Raish Cleland. Over their forty years together, Ed and Mamie lived in a number of places including Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Andover, Illinois; Fosston, Minnesota; Ft. Morgan, Colorado and Akron, Colorado. They enjoyed traveling and visiting National Parks and other scenic locations. In his latter years, Ed lived at Valley View Villa Life Care Center in Ft. Morgan where he enjoyed listening to country music and making new friends. His favorite country song was "Sunday Morning Coming Down" written by Kris Kristofferson and sung by Johnny Cash. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Anna (Dickman) Schaefbauer, his wife Mamie, and his brothers Stanley, Francis and Mark. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends throughout the U.S. Ed was a humble, kind man who was loved by many. The Bowin Funeral Home in Akron, Co will handle the cremation and his ashes will be interred at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Colorado.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 15, 2020.
