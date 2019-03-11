|
Edward R. Hernandez, 80, longtime area resident, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the East Morgan County Hospital. Eddie was born January 31, 1939 in Frederick, CO to J.F. & Virginia R. (Rodriguez) Hernandez. Some time after graduating from high school he was drafted into the Army. He served from 1961 until 1967 which also included his time in the Reserve. On November 6, 1965, Ed married Rosina Hernandez in Fort Morgan. They lived in Wiggins until making their home in Fort Morgan. Eddie farmed for a number of years and then began his longtime career in carpentry, working for Century Housing. Eddie's last job was at B & B Appliance before he retired. Eddie was a faithful member of Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan where he was also active in the Knights of Columbus in years past. A proud Veteran, he was also a member of the American Legion, Post #19, Fort Morgan. Eddie enjoyed gardening and watching sports, especially the Denver Broncos. Eddie was a "true country boy" at heart as his passionate hobby was collecting Roy Rogers memorabilia. He is survived by his wife, Rosina; his children, Kenneth, Beverly, and Edward D. Hernandez; and his granddaughter, Nicole Williams, all of Fort Morgan; and his sisters, Stella (and Gilbert) Lujan of Fort Morgan and Emily Avalos of Lake Worth, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David Hernandez; and his sister, Hope Rodarte. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12th from 4 - 6 PM with a Rosary Vigil beginning at 6:00 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 13th at 10:00 AM at Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 11, 2019