|
|
Eileen Mafalda Reagan, 76, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Valley View Villa Care Center in Fort Morgan. She was born October 2, 1943 in the Bronx, New York City, New York, to Gerald and Mafalda (Gatti) Curci. Eileen married Thomas Reagan on July 28, 1962 in New York. They moved from New York to the Fort Morgan area in 1974. Thomas died in 2004. Eileen enjoyed traveling. She took wonderful trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Italy, and Saint Martin. Her family, especially her grandchildren, were very important to her. Survivors include, her children, Thomas Reagan, (Sheila), of Brush, Maureen Reagan, (Chip) of Longmont, Jimmy Reagan (Annie Lone) of Fort Morgan, Laura Coffin, (Alan) of Haxtun, brother, Gerald Curci (Linda) of Clearwater, Florida, 8 grandchildren, and Eric Christiansen, a very close friend. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband Tom, and her parents. Funeral Services will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Christ Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 6, 2019