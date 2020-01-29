Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
800 Sherman Street
Fort Morgan, CO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Windsheimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Windsheimer


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Windsheimer Obituary
Lois "Elaine" Windsheimer, 85, of Fort Morgan, died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Valley View Villa in Fort Morgan. Elaine was born in Fort Morgan on June 27, 1934 to Troy & Mary (House) Cowen. She grew up here, attending local schools, graduating from Fort Morgan High School. She married Vernon Windsheimer on August 3, 1956. The Windsheimer's raised their family in Fort Morgan where they also farmed for 40 years. Elaine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Morgan. She enjoyed doing stained glass work and woodworking. Elaine made the stained glass windows that are in the sanctuary at Trinity Lutheran Church today. She is survived by her husband, Vernon Windsheimer; their four children, Cathy Windsheimer, Christi (Lyle) Jess, Chet Windsheimer, and Craig (Gail) Windsheimer, all of Fort Morgan, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; three brothers, Howard Cowen of Maple Valley, WA, Jim (Sandy) Cowen of Fort Morgan, and Chuck (Helen) Cowen of Wellington; and one sister, Marilyn Fishel of Phoenix, AZ. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donald Cowen and Dwane Cowen, and two sisters, Barbara Jean Atwood, and Winnie Waldron. A memorial service will be Friday, January 31st at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Sherman Street in Fort Morgan. Memorial donations may be made to the church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -