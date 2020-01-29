|
Lois "Elaine" Windsheimer, 85, of Fort Morgan, died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Valley View Villa in Fort Morgan. Elaine was born in Fort Morgan on June 27, 1934 to Troy & Mary (House) Cowen. She grew up here, attending local schools, graduating from Fort Morgan High School. She married Vernon Windsheimer on August 3, 1956. The Windsheimer's raised their family in Fort Morgan where they also farmed for 40 years. Elaine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Morgan. She enjoyed doing stained glass work and woodworking. Elaine made the stained glass windows that are in the sanctuary at Trinity Lutheran Church today. She is survived by her husband, Vernon Windsheimer; their four children, Cathy Windsheimer, Christi (Lyle) Jess, Chet Windsheimer, and Craig (Gail) Windsheimer, all of Fort Morgan, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; three brothers, Howard Cowen of Maple Valley, WA, Jim (Sandy) Cowen of Fort Morgan, and Chuck (Helen) Cowen of Wellington; and one sister, Marilyn Fishel of Phoenix, AZ. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donald Cowen and Dwane Cowen, and two sisters, Barbara Jean Atwood, and Winnie Waldron. A memorial service will be Friday, January 31st at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Sherman Street in Fort Morgan. Memorial donations may be made to the church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 29, 2020