Eleanor Ann Kyncl of Fort Morgan, Colorado entered Life Triumphant on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Valley View Villa. She was born on January 11, 1928 in Rocky Ford, Colorado. Her parents were Carl Frederick and Pluma Margaret Drescher of Crowley, Colorado. Family health problems caused by the Dust Bowl led the family to move to Greeley. Eleanor graduated Greeley High School in 1946. During her high school years, she was recognized for her outstanding singing voice. She continued her education at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa. While completing her bachelor's degree, she served as the Director of Education at Westminster Presbyterian Church. She completed her graduate studies at McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago, Illinois, where she received a Master's in Christian Education. While at McCormick, she met her future husband, George Kyncl, who was a fellow student. They were married the day after her graduation, on May 8, 1954. The following year, she was the director of Laird House, a settlement house on Chicago's near North Side, where she worked with at-risk youth in three, rival gangs. Upon George's graduation and ordination to Presbyterian ministry, the couple moved to a mission parish in Appalachia where Eleanor was a pastor's wife and, with the birth of son Russell, a new mom. She continued in the roles of mother, homemaker and pastor's wife as George served churches in Otis, Burdett, and Brush, Colorado. Daughter Ann and son David were born in Colorado. When George left the full-time Presbyterian ministry, they moved to Fort Morgan. With all her children now school age, Eleanor became a music teacher in Wiggins and then Weldona. Later, she taught at the Alternative High School in Fort Morgan and Morgan County Community College. She also directed the choir at Fort Morgan United Presbyterian Church. She passed her love of music on to her children and many of her students. Eleanor was preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Deditz, of Fort Morgan and her brother, John Drescher (Jean), of Fort Collins. She is survived by her husband George Kyncl of Fort Morgan, her sister Margaret Thomas of Naperville, Illinois, sons Russell (Diane) Kyncl of Wheat Ridge and David (Rhonda) Kyncl of Norman, Oklahoma, Ann's husband Peter Deditz, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of her Life is scheduled for Saturday, September 14th at 10 am at the United Presbyterian Church in Fort Morgan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Fort Morgan United Presbyterian Church for the benefit of Highlands Presbyterian Camp.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 20, 2019