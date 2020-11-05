Eleanor Agnes Holloway, 93, long-time Fort Morgan resident, passed away on November 2, 2020 after announcing to her family that she was "Ready to be with her Lord". Eleanor was born April 19, 1927, in Waterhole, Alberta, Canada. While working at the bank in Fairview, Alberta, Canada, Eleanor met her loving husband, Billy, who was working with a surveying crew at that time. They were later married on April 4, 1951. Eleanor was an avid gardener, who was known by many to have the most beautiful irises in town and was more than happy to share them with the community. Eleanor's other hobbies included sewing, bird watching, ceramics, golf, walking, watching the local professional sports teams on television as well as watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren perform in various activities, playing cards with her family and would never turn down a game of virtual Scrabble on her iPad. Eleanor was an actively involved member of the Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Eleanor is survived by her three daughters, Sherry Klein of Aurora, Patti (Jim) Amaya of Pueblo and Denise (Randy) Jakel of Fort Morgan; and her four sons, Edward (Renee`) Holloway of Timnath, David of Steamboat Springs, Richard (Tami) Holloway of Fort Collins and Paul (Jeannine) Holloway of Greeley. She was also blessed with 17 grandchildren and their spouses, 22 great grandchildren and spouse and one great-great grandchild. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Holloway; her daughter, Annette Holloway and her son, Butch Holloway. Recitation of The Holy Rosary will be Monday, November 9th at 7:00PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 10th at 10:30 AM at Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Saint Helena's Catholic Church or your favorite charity
in Eleanor's memory.