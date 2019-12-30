|
Elmer Frederick Hoffman, 92, of Fort Morgan, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2019 at Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan. Elmer was born July 7, 1927 in Fort Morgan to Fred & Katherine (Batt) Hoffman. His mother died when he was two years old and he was raised by his father and stepmother, Emilie (Frederick) Hoffman. Elmer attended schools in Fort Morgan until the eighth grade. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1955, when he was honorably discharged. Elmer married Miriam Kembel in Fort Morgan on April 22, 1956. He began farming north of Fort Morgan in 1958 until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed his many years on the farm, particularly with working his cattle. Elmer enjoyed time spent with his family, and he especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a lifelong active member of Christ Congregational Church in Fort Morgan where he served as a Deacon for four years. Elmer is survived by his wife, Miriam Hoffman of Fort Morgan; two daughters, Patricia Batt of Greeley and Cathleen Goss and her husband, Thomas of Brush; three sons, Mark Hoffman and his wife, Vickie of Fort Morgan and Daniel Hoffman and David Hoffman, also of Fort Morgan; six grandchildren, Jeff, Adam, Sarah, Keleigh, Audrey, and Kyle; two great grandchildren, Brayden and Lyla; and his sister, Marjorie Ruppel of Fort Morgan. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard Hoffman; and two sisters, Marian Finkner and Caroline Walker. Funeral services will be at Christ Congregational Church, 730 Ensign Street in Fort Morgan on Thursday, January 2nd at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow the service in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Congregational Church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 30, 2019