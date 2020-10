Or Copy this URL to Share

Elsie Holdren Davis, 101, of Greeley passed away October 13, 2020. She was born February 5, 1919 in Stanton, MO to Charles and Bertha (Wyatt) Campbell. Survived by sons; John (Denise) and Steve Holdren, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-granchildren and 5 great, great-grandchildren. Life Celebration 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23 at Adamson. View the complete obituary and send condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

