Elsie "Grammy" May Lang passed away on March 12, 2019 while surrounded by family. Grammy, as her grandchildren and great grandchildren called her, was born on September 22, 1923 in Williamsport Indiana to Charles and Effie Haan. Elsie married George Lang on September 1, 1937. George and Elsie had 2 children, Gary Leon and Carole Ann. They made their home for many years in Bartley Neb and later in Fort Morgan Colo. She was preceded in death by her husband and both her children. She is survived by 8 grandchildren and several Great grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren as well as nieces and nephew. She will always hold a special place in our hearts. A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 21st at Bartley Cemetery in Bartley, NE at 11:00 AM (cdt). The Heer Mortuary is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 18, 2019