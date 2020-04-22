|
Elsie Marie Lauck, age 96, passed away on April 19, 2020 at Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush. She was born on July 13, 1923 in Fort Morgan to Philip and Marie Fries. She married Benjamin Lauck on Feb 2, 1947, and she began her life of being a farmer's wife and mother of three children. Throughout the years they lived on various farms in the Fort Morgan area, and Elsie's interests were centered around her home and family. She was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Church and a member of the choir for many years. She was very musical and could play the piano by ear. This love of music continued throughout her life, and she was enjoying her two daughters singing "Amazing Grace" to her as she left this earth. Elsie and Ben traveled to various parts of the US to visit family and friends, overseas to Israel, and also to Colombia and Papua New Guinea to visit their children as they served there. Elsie had a quiet, but deep faith in God. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who enjoyed her love and hospitality. Elsie is survived by her three children and spouses - Linda (Norm) Vissering of Fort Morgan, Dennis (Bev) Lauck of San Diego, CA, and Shirley (Jim) Weimer of Brush; her brothers Al (Ruth) Fries of Smith River, CA and Bob (Judy) Fries of Lakewood, CO; her sisters Esther Weimer of Keizer, OR and Dorothy Stumpf of Lakewood, CO; her sister-in-law Barbara Fries of Colorado Springs, CO; her three grandchildren Andrew Lauck of New York, NY, Michele Torrez of Greeley, and Ryan Weimer of Brush; three great grandchildren Adrian Weimer, Aleycia Torrez, and Lilly Torrez of Greeley; and many nieces and nephews and their families. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ben, and her brothers Harold Fries and Edward Fries. A family graveside service is being planned for Thursday, April 23 at Memory Gardens in Fort Morgan with arrangements by Heer Mortuary. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial gifts may be given to Immanuel Evangelical Church, Fort Morgan, or Wycliffe Bible Translators.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 22, 2020