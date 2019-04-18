|
|
Elvin Duane Johnson, 83, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush. He was born November 17, 1935, in Montrose, CO to Carl and Ernestine (Gardner) Johnson. Elvin graduated from Montrose High School in 1954. He worked for Frontier Airlines for nearly 30 years. In 1987 he moved to Morgan County. While working for the State of Colorado Drivers License Bureau he met Morgan County Clerk Fay Forrest Vondy. On July 23, 1988 they married in Fort Morgan. He worked for the State of Colorado for 13 years. Elvin loved the outdoors. He fished from Montrose to the Canadian Rockies. He annually took a trip to Wyoming to see the wild horses being rounded up. He was a gun collector and loved to go north in the New Raymer area to target shoot and shoot prairie dogs. One of his greatest thrills was riding his Gold Wing motorcycle from Los Angeles to the Steps of the US Capital in Washington, D. C. Elvin was a member of the Fort Morgan United Methodist Church, Elks Lodge #1143, the NRA, and the Eastern Colorado Developmentally Disabled Services. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Fay; one brother, Mervin Johnson of Meeker, CO; a daughter Christine (Dean) Green of Kansas; a son, Kevin Johnson of New York; 2 step-sons, Douglas Vondy of Brush and Russell (Deanna) Vondy of Westminster, CO; 5 grandchildren and one step granddaughter, Ashley Vondy and a step great granddaughter, Annaleise Vondy of Westminster. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson. A memorial Service will be held at the All Saints Lutheran Church at Eben Ezer in Brush on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 2:00 PM. Inurnment will follow in the Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan. The Heer Mortuary and Crematory is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Family prefers memorial gifts be given to the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center, 122 Hospital Road, Brush, CO 80723.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 18, 2019