Elzora Bills
Elzora F. Bills, 81, passed away, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan. Elzora was born in Julesburg on April 22, 1939 to Dewey & Faye (Anderson) Buttenback. She married Wesley Bills in Julesburg on January 4, 1959. Elzora worked for Independent Cable in Sidney, NE and then she worked as a cook for the school district in Sidney and for NECALG in Brush, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Most of all, she loved being a housewife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors include her husband, Wes Bills; her children, Tim Bills, Jerry (Sandra) Bills, Terry Bills, and Sherry (Mitch) Armstrong; grandchildren, T.C. (Paola) Bills, Ashley Bills, Alexis (Jessica) Bills-Bustillos, Cali Bills, Dustin (Danielle) Armstrong, Tyler (Merisa) Armstrong, and Masen (Amber) Armstrong. She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren, Malachi, Tyson, and Max Bills, Madison and Lilly Wilson, and Bailey, Harper, Kymber, Cooper, Jax, Taya, Kyden, Steyr, Beau, and Georgia Armstrong. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, her brothers and sisters and their spouses; and her daughter-in-law, Beverly Bills. There is not a formal service being planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Schreiners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or online at www.schreinershospitalsforchildren.org or you may make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
