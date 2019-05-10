Home

Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush
222 Cameron
Brush, CO 80723
(970) 842-2821
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush
222 Cameron
Brush, CO 80723
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush
222 Cameron
Brush, CO 80723
View Map
Erik Foley Obituary
Erik N. Foley, 38, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 of injuries suffered in a motor vehicle crash on Colorado Hiway 71 north of Stoneham, CO. He was born July 7, 1980, in Brush to Ramiro Gonzales Jr. & Norma Foley. Erik enjoyed riding a dirt bike, doing mechanic work on cars and especially enjoyed working on an oil rig. Survivors include his children, Elisa Foley, Sierra Foley, Raeann Washburn and Amber Washburn; his father, Ramiro Gonzales Jr; his mother, Norma (Bernie) Foley-Herrera; his sister, Erika Johnson; his maternal grandmother, Arlene Foley; and 3 grandchildren, Ezrah Catalano, Ronan, and Alyssa. A funeral service will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, at 1:30 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush. Visitation will be at the Heer Chapel on Monday from 10:00 until service time. The service will conclude at the Mortuary.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 10, 2019
