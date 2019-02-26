|
|
Ernest Edward Poe, age 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior February 22, 2019 at Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, KS. Ernest (Ernie) Poe was born on October 29th, 1928 on the Poe homestead in Weldona, Colorado. He was the youngest child of Ernest and Lola Mae Poe. He grew up in Weldona and graduated high school in 1946. Ernest married Marjorie Wacker January 1, 1950 in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Through the years, Ernest worked as a farmer and rancher moving from Colorado to Healy, KS in 1958. It was while working as a partner on the Maddox Ranch in Healy that Ernie began his fine barbed wire collection. He moved with his family to Wallace County in 1970 to continue farming and ranching while also selling grain bins and seed. Ernest later owned Poe Building Systems and installed many buildings and grain storage systems across the area. Ernest was a member of the American Baptist Churches. He served the American Baptist Men's Central Region as President for several years. Ernest was involved in the community in many ways and served as Mayor of Sharon Springs for 8 years. He enjoyed volunteering, especially his time working with and providing horses for Camp Christy and helping at the Fort Wallace Museum. In his retirement, he expanded his barbed wire adventures by creating barbed wire sculptures. Ernest made anything from small birds that are treasured by all of his grand-children and great-grandchildren to life size horses. His greatest creation is the buffalo that stands proud in front of the Fort Wallace Museum. Ernie loved roping, spending time with family, and visiting with friends. Preceding him in death are his parents, brothers Reverend Harry Poe, John Poe, and P.A. Poe and sisters Reverend Margaret Poe and Francis Faires-Cross. He is lovingly remembered by his wife Marjorie Poe of Sharon Springs; Sister Minnie Mae Gardner of Denver; Son Edward (Valerie) Poe of Sharon Springs, Son Kenneth (Becky) Poe of Sharon Springs, Daughter Linda (Greg) See of Leoti; 8 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held February 27th, 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church in Sharon Springs, KS with Pastor Galen Crippen and Pastor Bruce Burfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Sharon Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM MT at the Church in Sharon Springs. Memorials are designated to the Fort Wallace Memorial Association or to the Wallace County EMT's and may be left at the services or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com. Funeral services have been entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Sharon Springs, KS.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 26, 2019