|
|
Etta J. Halverson. 78, of Log Lane Village CO passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at her home. She was born September 23, 1940, in Shevlin, MN to George & Josie Coyle. Etta married Arlan Halverson on July 11, 1959, in Shevlin, MN. Prior to retirement she worked for the Ft. Morgan School District as a Kinder Care Nana. She enjoyed making jelly, working in her flower garden, reading and spending time with her family. Survivors include her children Kim Halverson of Bagley, MN, Arvid & Peggy Halverson of Fort Morgan; 5 grandchildren, Barbie Stahley, Brent Dalrymple, Arla (Pete) Dolph, Cassandra (Eric) Langley, and Christy Orcutt; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great - great granddaughter. Sister, Delores Olson of Sentinel Butte, ND; brothers, Otto Coyle of Bagley, MN, and Roy Coyle of Shevlin, MN; numerous nieces, nephews, and countless friends whom she considered family. She was preceded in death by her husband Arlan; son Randy; sisters Doris, Emma, and Joy; brother Ernest and her parents. A visitation will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush on Thursday, August 29, from 4 - 6 PM. A memorial graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens in Fort Morgan on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 27, 2019