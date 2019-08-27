Home

Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush
222 Cameron
Brush, CO 80723
(970) 842-2821
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush
222 Cameron
Brush, CO 80723
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Memory Gardens
Fort Morgan, CO
View Map
Etta Halverson Obituary
Etta J. Halverson. 78, of Log Lane Village CO passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at her home. She was born September 23, 1940, in Shevlin, MN to George & Josie Coyle. Etta married Arlan Halverson on July 11, 1959, in Shevlin, MN. Prior to retirement she worked for the Ft. Morgan School District as a Kinder Care Nana. She enjoyed making jelly, working in her flower garden, reading and spending time with her family. Survivors include her children Kim Halverson of Bagley, MN, Arvid & Peggy Halverson of Fort Morgan; 5 grandchildren, Barbie Stahley, Brent Dalrymple, Arla (Pete) Dolph, Cassandra (Eric) Langley, and Christy Orcutt; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great - great granddaughter. Sister, Delores Olson of Sentinel Butte, ND; brothers, Otto Coyle of Bagley, MN, and Roy Coyle of Shevlin, MN; numerous nieces, nephews, and countless friends whom she considered family. She was preceded in death by her husband Arlan; son Randy; sisters Doris, Emma, and Joy; brother Ernest and her parents. A visitation will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush on Thursday, August 29, from 4 - 6 PM. A memorial graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens in Fort Morgan on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 27, 2019
