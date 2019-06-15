Home

Eulalia Gasparn Obituary
Eulalia Gaspar, 37, of Fort Morgan, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 from injuries she sustained in a one-vehicle accident on I-76 near Roggen. Eualia was born November 16, 1981 to Francisco & Maria Pedro-Gaspar. She moved to Fort Morgan from the California area in 2007. Eualia will be remembered as a generous person, fun to be around. She loved dancing, shopping, and spending time in the mountains. She especially loved spending time with her children. She had a strong faith in God. She is survived by her husband, Francisco Juan Felipe; and her children, Clemencia Pedro and her husband, Miguel Juan Diego, Maria M. Dominguez, Miguel A Domingo, Vanesa S. Domingo, and Frankie L. Felipe. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 17th at 12:00 PM at Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan.
