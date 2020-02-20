|
Jane Morton was born to Eva and William Ambrose in Colorado Springs, and her family owned and operated a cattle ranch near Fort Morgan. She graduated from Fort Morgan High School and Colorado State College of Education in Greeley. In 1953 Jane married Richard "Dick" Morton. The couple raised three children and lived in Denver, Englewood, Breckenridge and Colorado Springs. In addition to teaching school, Jane was a writer - publishing more than ten books including novels for young readers, picture books and a Father Dyer church history. She wrote and performed cowboy poetry for twenty years, telling stories of ranch life, people, and western history. Honored with many national awards, her poetry continues to be featured on www.cowboypoetry.com. Jane said, "Someone asked me how long it took to write a poem. I thought a moment, and then I knew. All my life." Left to cherish her memory are husband, Dick; children, John (Kasia) Morton, Lizabeth (John) Duckworth and Mary (James) Crawford; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services-North. To see Jane's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 20, 2020