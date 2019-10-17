|
Eva Bell (Turvey) Krening was born February 13, 1932 on the family farm southwest of Eckley, Colorado, one of seven children born to Dan and Mary (Finley) Turvey. She passed away October 14, 2019 at the age of 87 years, after a brief stay at Valley View Villa in Fort Morgan. After graduating from high school in Eckley, she moved to Fort Morgan and started work at the Ft. Morgan Hospital. She worked at numerous interesting and varied jobs throughout her life, taking a break from working outside the home when her boys were young. She worked at the Ft. Morgan Middle School for twenty years before retiring in 1994. She met her future husband, Bill, in Ft. Morgan; and they were married August 29, 1953. They resided in Fort Morgan for all of their 64 years of marriage until Bill's death in 2018. During those years, there were many jaunts to the mountains with a "side trip" to the casinos. To this union were born two sons: Michael and Kirk. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Ft. Morgan. Eva was preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents Dan and Mary, her brothers Garnet (Alice), Gerald (Irene), sisters De Alpha (Gene), Ina (Warren), Delores (Dean), her brother-in-law Marty and her daughter-in-law Erika. She is survived by her sons Michael (Mae Mockerman) and Kirk (Melanie), five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her sister Patricia Mosher. Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Heer Mortuaries & Crematory with Pastor Michael Gross officiating. Memorials to donor's choice are requested in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 17, 2019