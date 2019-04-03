|
Evelyn K. Sagel, 100, former resident of Fort Morgan, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Kimball County Manor in Kimball, NE. Evelyn was born March 6, 1919 in Fort Morgan to Daniel & Helen (Lester) Drew. She grew up here and attended schools. She married Carl Sagel in Fort Morgan on October 8, 1950. Evelyn worked as an Operator for Mountain Bell for over 30 years before she retired. She moved to Nebraska nine years ago to be closer to her daughter. Evelyn was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fort Morgan and the BPO Does. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, golfing, and bowling. Survivors include her daughter, Pat Gawith and her husband, Dan of Bushnell, NE; her son, Zane Simmonds and his wife, Lorna of Fort Morgan; her sister, Danice Drew of Fort Morgan; and her four grandchildren, Kim, Zane, Jr., Kirk and his wife, Louanna, and Charlene and her husband, Randy. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; and her grandson, Danny. Funeral services will be at the Elevating Life Church (former First Baptist Church), 16756 County Road 18 in Fort Morgan on Friday, April 5th at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan. Friends who wish, may make memorial donations to the church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 3, 2019