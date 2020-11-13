Florence Scott 94, of Fort Morgan, passed away peacefully November 9, 2020. Florence was born April 2, 1926, in Fort Morgan. She married Clayton Scott on Nov. 4, 1945. They shared many happy years together and in retirement spent several winters in Arizona in their RV, settling back in Fort Morgan to be near family. After Clayton's passing in Jan. 22, 1996, Florence moved to Hillcrest apartments, where she made many dear friends. In 2018 she moved into the BeeHive Assisted Living after experiencing some health issues. Florence, known as Warney to those who loved her most, cherished time with her family including her nieces, nephews and their families. She especially loved the holiday family gatherings, where she could spend time with the younger kids - she always "got a kick out of what they had to say". Her sense of humor and sweet smile will be greatly missed at these gatherings. Florence enjoyed puzzles and always had one in progress in her room. She also enjoyed word-find books. These hobbies kept her mind sharp, her recall of past events and family matters was astounding. Florence was the last living member of her immediate family, being proceeded in death by her brothers Reuben Owl, Raymond Owl and Richard Owl and sister's Shirley Pape, Carol Odell, Louise Randolph. She is survived by her many nieces & nephews and their families who meant so much to her. There are no services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the food bank @ Rising Up.

