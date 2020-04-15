|
|
Forrest Kent Atwood, 69, of Fort Morgan, Colorado, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 following a long illness. He was born in Fort Morgan, December 23, 1950 to Acie Leo Atwood and Nadine Benedit. Forrest grew up and spent most of his life in Fort Morgan. He graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a Bachelor's Degree in accounting. He attended Christ Community Church of Greeley. Forrest was a professional truck driver and was employed with Son Haul, Inc. at the time of his death. He was a kind and generous man who loved his family and friends, and had great faith and integrity. Forrest was always a hard worker, providng well, not only for his own family, but for those in need. He was a selfless man who saw the good in everyone and was always willing to help others. He was funny and kind, and always had a smile in his eyes and on his face. Forrest is survived by his wife Coleen Atwood of Fort Morgan, his family, Aaron and Alex Atwood of Fort Morgan, Jeremy Kerbs, Nichole and Kellyrose Atwood, Suzy Atwood and Jamie Weiss all of Denver, Jason Atwood of Deer Island, Oregon, and five grandchildren. Forrest was preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother, Billie Elmore Atwood, and sister Charlotte Isaacson. A Celebration of Forrest's Life will be held at the Sanctuary Church in Fort Morgan, on June 6, 2020 at 11:00 am followed a by lunch at the church. You are all invited to come and celebrate Forrest's life with us.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 15, 2020