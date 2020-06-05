Frances Clara Welker, 89, longtime area resident, died, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home north of Orchard, Colorado. Frances was born September 23, 1930 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Lee and Rosemary (Lobue) Pinello. She married Kay Delmar Welker on April 21, 1949 in Raton, New Mexico. She enjoyed taking care of her vegetable garden, rose and iris beds, raising baby calves, and both water skiing and snow skiing. Frances was a farm wife. She set tubes, and drove the tractors, trucks and equipment used on the farm. Her family enjoyed her delicious homemade spaghetti, kraut burgers, pizzelles and the great family dinners. Survivors include her husband Kay of Orchard, sons: Jim Welker (Nancy) of Weldona, and Edward Welker (Linda) of Wiggins: grandchildren, Marie Welker of Fort Collins, Jon Welker of Longmont, Brenda Thornton (Justin) of Denver, Jeffrey Welker of Aurora, and Matthew Welker of Wiggins, great grandchildren, Bradly Welker, Amelia Thornton and Spencer Thornton. Frances was preceded in death by her brother Lee Pinello Jr. and sister, Blanche Burgess. Graveside Funeral Services will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Memory Gardens in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow service.

