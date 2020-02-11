|
Frank J. Harshman passed away on February 6, 2020 in Brush, Colorado. Frank was born on October 8, 1943 to Frank N. Harshman, Jr. and Ida M. Harshman (Endsley), in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Frank attended Fort Morgan High School (FMHS) where he was an accomplished tennis player and outstanding basketball player. During his senior year Frank and his teammates were ranked number one in the Denver Post Basketball poll for the entire State of Colorado. Notwithstanding a minor stumble, the team placed third in the State Championship in 1961. After graduating from FMHS, Frank enrolled at the University of Colorado where he played on the freshman basketball and tennis teams. After graduation from CU in 1966, Frank attended the Denver University School of Law and earned his JD in 1970. Notwithstanding his education, Frank decided upon a career in the electrical construction industry working for Hamlin Electric from after graduation until his retirement. Frank was an outstanding basketball player and very accomplished tennis player. He often traveled to Greeley for training as well as singles and doubles matches. Frank was a long-time single ticket CU football season ticket holder and until his passing was a season ticket holder for both CU men's and women's basketball. Frank was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Betty Linker. He is survived by a niece and nephew, as well as several cousins, and his dear friends, Chuck Morgan and Ron Schaefer. Services for Frank will occur at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Eben Ezer Chapel. Graveside services will follow at the Fort Morgan Cemetery. Per Frank's requests any memorial gifts can be made to Eben Ezer.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 11, 2020