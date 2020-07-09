Furn Ann Roberts nee Good , 9 0 , lifetime Colorado resident passed away Wednesday , May 20, 20 20 at Porter Place Memory Care , Denver , CO. She was born September 1 9 , 192 9 in Fort Morgan , CO to Howard and Esther Good. She grew up in Morgan County . In her early 20' s she married US Air Force serviceman John C harles Gerarden in Tucson Ari z ona. They raised their 2 children in Denver, CO . During these years, Furn and John owned and managed numerous beauty salons and schools. Also, while working diligently, Furn and John , along with their children enjoyed ma n y travels throughout the United States. In 1973 Furn was unfortunately widowed. John passed away in a n airplane accident while he was flying his private plane in the Colorado mountains. Continuing an active career , Furn spent many years building the beauty school business until she sold it in the early 1980' s . Ready for a new challenge, she enrolled in Loretta Heights college and was awarded a B.A. degree. During her early retirement period, w hile attending a dance , she met Ray P. Roberts, an old friend and neighbor she had known for many years. Their friendship blossomed into a romance and they were soon married. Ray passed away in the late 1990' s and Furn was once again widowed. Never to be discouraged, Furn took up many hobbies and interests. F or the next 20 years. She traveled the world and made new friends wherever she went. Furn is survived by h er son, Charles Gerarden , and daughter Lesley Gerard. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Avalon Hammond and a brother, Bob Good . Cremation and a private celebration of life were Furn's final wishes.

