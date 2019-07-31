|
Gary Farell Doiel went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and was finally reunited with the love of his life, his late wife, Deborah. Gary was born December 11, 1949 in Shenandoah, IA to Farell and Betty Doiel. The family moved to Perryton, TX in 1954 where Gary then spent his childhood and graduated from Perryton High School. After graduating in 1968, Gary moved to Kansas City and was the assistant manager at Riverside RedX Tools. In 1970, Gary joined the Army where he served during the Vietnam War, stationed in Turkey and Germany as an O5C40 Non-teletype operator. He was honorably discharged in 1973, at which time he moved to Delta, CO after a friend asked him to work with him at a carpet company. Gary met the love if his life, Deb, in 1974 and moved to Paonia to be closer to her. He worked as a mechanic while he dated Deb and eventually proposed to her later that year. Gary and Deb married in 1975 and moved to Grand Junction to begin their life together. Gary opened the Tool Shed, before working at Hansen Equipment and then Mesa Mac until 1989. In the fall of 1989, Gary tested for and became a Port of Entry Officer for the Colorado State Patrol where he worked for almost 30 years before retiring in 2018. Gary and Deb then moved their young family to Fort Morgan where they then raised their 3 children and spent the remainder of their lives. Gary was a fully devoted husband and father and his hobbies included anything having to do with the family. Faith was very important to Gary and he had been an active member of The Sanctuary Church for over 30+ years. He loved to travel with his wife and family, and often took them on many adventures, creating a lifetime of memories and stories! In his spare time, Gary had many projects to complete that Deb would dream up. Gary would do anything for his wife and family, and it showed. After Deb passed away in 2016, after 40 years of marriage, Gary devoted his time to his kids and grandchildren. Although he was a quiet man, he had a generous heart and loving soul. He was most known for his infectious laugh and Godly spirit. He is preceded in death by his soul mate, Deborah, his father, Farell, his sister, Peggy and bother, Eddie. He leaves behind; his daughters, Michelle (Al) Forrest of Brush and Lindsey Doiel of Westminster, his son Landon (Becca) Doiel of Fort Morgan, his granddaughters Alexandria, Audrianna and Brooklyn Doiel and grandsons, Chase Doiel and Cody Forrest, his mother, Betty, his siblings, Patty, Calvin (Judy), and Nancy (Freddy), his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Kris Franz, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 6th at 10:30am, at The Sanctuary church in Fort Morgan. Heer Mortuary is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 31, 2019