Dr. Gary Joseph Kloberdanz

Dr. Gary Joseph Kloberdanz, ("Dr. K.") 71, passed from this life to his heavenly home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol (Winters) and his big furry white Great Pyrenees, Yeti. Gary is also survived by his 5 children: David and Christian, step-children: Kaitlyn, Jackson, Deacon and Allison, Jacksonville, Florida; Jonathan James, Westminster, CO; Anna Christine and Randy Edwards, granddaughter Charlotte, Denver, CO; Grace and Brandon LeVasseur, granddaughters, Daphne and Esme, Longmont, CO; Mary Elizabeth and Dustin Allard; grandson, Sawyer; two brothers; Donald of Fort Collins, CO; and James of Denton, TX. Gary was preceded in death by his younger brother, Joseph. He is also survived by Carol's daughters and grandchildren; Jessica Rainey, Littleton, CO; Cristina Rainey, Longmont, CO, grandchildren; Trevor, Kaileh, Jesse. Gary is also survived by his first wife, Kathryn (Lervick). Services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 8426 U. S. Hwy. 287, Fort Collins, CO on Thursday, April 2, 2020, with visitation at 9:00 a.m. and graveside service and internment at 10:00 a.m. (Mandates related to Covid-19 will apply). For full Obituary: https:// www.resthavencolorado.com.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 3, 2020
