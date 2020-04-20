|
Gary Lee King, age 83, of Brush died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush of COVID-19. Gary was born in 1936 in Furnas County, Nebraska to Albert "Ray" and Lourien (Breinig) King. The family moved to the Hillrose, Colorado area to farm when Gary was a child. Gary graduated from Hillrose High School, where he played on the football team. After high school, Gary began working at Brush Motor Sales (later Andersen Chevrolet). Soon after, he married the love of his life, A. Evelyn (Winkler) of Brush. He continued working at the dealership and was promoted to service manager, a position he held until the early 1980s. Gary then worked for C & C Auto Parts as a machinist until his retirement. In addition to his work, Gary was proud to serve as a Brush Volunteer firefighter with the Brush Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years, serving as the Assistant Fire Chief before retiring. In his spare time, Gary enjoyed woodworking, Colorado history, gardening, and spending time with family, friends, and neighbors. He was a member of Rankin Presbyterian Church in Brush for over 60 years, where he served as an elder and deacon, and enjoyed attending All Saints Lutheran Church services as a resident of Eben Ezer. Gary is remembered as a beloved husband, father, and grandfather and for his superior work ethics, pride in his family, and service to his community. Gary will be missed and always remembered as someone who loved to help others and for his good sense of humor. Gary is survived by his wife Evelyn, of 62 years, three children and their spouses: Lorna (Gil) Finlay, Heather (Rob) Peterson, and Keith (Sheri) King; and five grandchildren: Megan, Eric, Ryan, Elliott, and Landon. Additionally, his sister Linda Schneider of Colorado Springs and brother Darrell King of Brush along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins survive him. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service and celebration of Gary's life is being planned for a future date and will be announced accordingly. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Gary's name to All Saints Lutheran Church of Eben Ezer (Brush), Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center, Rankin Presbyterian Church, or Food Bank of the Rockies. The Heer Mortuary & Crematory is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 20, 2020