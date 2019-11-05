|
A memorial service for Gaylon Mason, 86, of Tyler will be held on November 25th at 2 p.m. at Pollard United Methodist Church with Rev, Stephen Rhoads officiating. A reception will follow in the church parlor. Mr. Mason passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, in Lafayette, LA where he has resided for the past two years. He was born April 22, 1933 to Dwight and Mildred Mason in Oxford, Nebraska. He attended school in Oxford, Gotham and Kearney, Nebraska. He served in the Nebraska National Guard during the Korean War. He worked for Unocal and its pipeline subsidiaries in Kimball, Nebraska; Fort Morgan, Colorado; Schaumberg, Illinois; Van and Nederland, Texas for over forty years, retiring to Tyler, Texas. He was an avid golfer and was active in his community and his church, including serving as a school board member in Fort Morgan, Colorado, the Salvation Army disaster relief and Angel Tree programs, United Methodist Committee on Relief, Stephen Ministries and Shriners. He was an active member of Pollard United Methodist Church and the Epworth Sunday School Class. Gaylon is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mildred Mason and his brother Donald Mason. He is survived by daughters, Carrie Mason and Bill Lawton of Broussard, Louisiana and Sue Conolly and husband John and grandchildren, Grace and Joseph of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. He is also survived by his sister Marietta Beazley and husband Joy Beazley of Grand Island, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army of Tyler, 633 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75202. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street Lafayette, LA 70506 337-234-2311
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 5, 2019