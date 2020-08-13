1/1
George Kenner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Eugene Kenner Sr. of Fort Morgan, CO. passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 04, 2020. George was born in Briar, Missouri, on March 15, 1934 to Mary & John Kenner. George was a hard, dedicated worker all of his life. He began working at the age of 10 picking cotton and other small jobs. When George was 16, he started driving a truck and retired in 2012 after having driven a truck for 60 years. George was a simple man who enjoyed his friends and the simple things in life. One of his favorite things to do was meet his friends at different restaurants, drink coffee, and spend hours visiting. Those who knew George knew he liked things done a certain way and that his way was always the right way. Those who knew him also knew him to be a very humorous and loyal person who was as honest and trustworthy as they come. Survivors include his 8 children, George Kenner Jr. of Brush, CO, Cindy Hess (Len) or San Angelo, TX, David Kenner (Tammy) of San Angelo, TX, Diane Oliver of San Angelo, TX, Robert Kenner of Lamar, CO, Debbie Geist (Dave) of Log Lane Village, CO, Janet Goff of Greeley, CO, Drema Smith (Randy) of Log Lane Village, CO, and numerous grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Kenner; 1 son, Shawn Kenner, and 5 brothers and sisters. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 17th, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Serenity Falls Columbarium at Riverside Cemetery in Fort Morgan. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in memory of George Kenner in care of Heer Mortuary, 225 E. Platte Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heer Mortuaries & Crematory - Fort Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heer Mortuaries & Crematory - Fort Morgan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved