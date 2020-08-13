George Eugene Kenner Sr. of Fort Morgan, CO. passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 04, 2020. George was born in Briar, Missouri, on March 15, 1934 to Mary & John Kenner. George was a hard, dedicated worker all of his life. He began working at the age of 10 picking cotton and other small jobs. When George was 16, he started driving a truck and retired in 2012 after having driven a truck for 60 years. George was a simple man who enjoyed his friends and the simple things in life. One of his favorite things to do was meet his friends at different restaurants, drink coffee, and spend hours visiting. Those who knew George knew he liked things done a certain way and that his way was always the right way. Those who knew him also knew him to be a very humorous and loyal person who was as honest and trustworthy as they come. Survivors include his 8 children, George Kenner Jr. of Brush, CO, Cindy Hess (Len) or San Angelo, TX, David Kenner (Tammy) of San Angelo, TX, Diane Oliver of San Angelo, TX, Robert Kenner of Lamar, CO, Debbie Geist (Dave) of Log Lane Village, CO, Janet Goff of Greeley, CO, Drema Smith (Randy) of Log Lane Village, CO, and numerous grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Kenner; 1 son, Shawn Kenner, and 5 brothers and sisters. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 17th, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Serenity Falls Columbarium at Riverside Cemetery in Fort Morgan. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in memory of George Kenner in care of Heer Mortuary, 225 E. Platte Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701.

