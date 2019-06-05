|
|
George W. VonLoh, 70, of Falkville, Alabama, passed away June 1, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. George was born in Morgan County, Colorado on February 22, 1949. He attended all twelve grades in Wiggins County. George was part of the Basketball team that won two state championships. He attended and graduated from U.N.C. in Greeley County. George married Faye Nelson on September 15,1980, and their son, Wesley, was born in 1981 and daughter, Lindsey, was born in 1983. He was employed by "Your Choice Meat" in Wiggins until 1989. After moving to Alabama in November 1989, George was employed with Walmart and then retired in 2017. After retiring he enjoyed spending time with family and working outside. He had a gift for making things grow. George was preceded in death by his brothers, Faye William, Paul, Ray, and Ron; a sister, Ellen Swenson; and a nephew, Jeff VonLoh. Survivors include his wife, Faye N. VonLoh; one son, Wesley M. VonLoh (Joanna), Athens, AL; one daughter, Lindsey J. VonLoh, Falkville, AL; three brothers, Allen E. VonLoh (Margie), Colorado Springs, CO, Willis C. VonLoh (Gayle), Johnstown, CO and James D. VonLoh (Janice), Las Cruces, NM; one granddaughter. Julia Frances VonLoh A Celebration of George's Life will be at his Home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. All family and friends are welcome. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, in lieu of flowers. Peck Funeral Home 1600 Hwy 31 SW P.O. Box 427 Hartselle, AL 35640 256.773.2541 256.773.2543 (Fax)
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 5, 2019