Gerald L. Egan, 92, former Morgan County resident, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. He was born March 27, 1927, in Brighton, CO to John and Blanche Egan. Gerald graduated from Brighton High School in 1947 and immediately was drafted into the US Army. On January 25, 1950, Gerald married Bonnie King in Oxford, NE where they farmed until 1961. They then made their home in Wiggins where he managed the Co-op elevator till 1979 when they moved to Sterling to manage the Trinidad Bean Company until 1981, transferring to Greeley where he retired in 1998. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. His favorite time was spent was his family, following his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his great great grandson in all their adventures. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie of Greeley; 3 daughters, Janis Egan and Cindy (Gene) Wehrer all of Fort Morgan, and Sandra (Tom) Ruhl of Wiggins; 1 brother Kenneth Egan of Denver; 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 1 brother and his parents. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the Wiggins Community Church. Interment with military honors will follow in the Hoyt Cemetery followed with lunch back at the church. Visitation will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan on Wednesday from 5 - 7 PM. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Wiggins Community Church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 1, 2019