The Celebration of life for Geraldine Dickinson happened on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the First Christian Church, 721 N. 6th Street, Longview, Texas. Geraldine passed into her eternal rest on January 15, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1926 in Bedford, Iowa to Earl David and Clara Hensley Dickinson. Geraldine earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree in education and was an educator in public schools for Missouri, Iowa and Colorado before her retirement of 25 years. Geri was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Wilma. She is survived by four sisters, Ramona and Barbara Dickinson of Longview, Texas, Loreta Newton of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Julia (Gerald) Yost of Longview, Texas as well as many cousins, neices and nephews. The family requests in lieu of flowers a memorial may be made to the First Christian Church in Longview, Texas, the or the East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance 911 N.W. Loop 281, Suite 211-40, Longview, Texas.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 5, 2020