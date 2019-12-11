Home

Geraldine Rozevink


1939 - 2019
Geraldine Rozevink Obituary
Geraldine Ann Rozevink, 80, of Fremont, NE died December 8, 2019 at Fremont Methodist Hospital surrounded by her family. Jerri was born on August 27, 1939 to Clyde and Ora Schutte who proceeded her in death. Jerri attended high school in Hampton, IA where she met her husband Bill. They were married January 3, 1958 and had 4 sons, Randy, Doug, Rod and Bill Jr. Jerri was a loving wife and mother who always made home a place of comfort for the family. Proceeded in death by parents, two brothers Donald and Richard Lee; sister Sandy. Survived by husband and four sons; sister, Barbara Gregory. Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 11, 2019
