Geronimo Mendoza


1928 - 2019
Geronimo Mendoza Obituary
Geronimo Mendoza, 91 of Log Lane Village, CO died November 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Geronimo was born May 10, 1928 in La Torrecilla, Guanajuato to Jose and Julia Mendoza. In 1947 he married Apolonia Mendoza in Mexico. He lived in Nebraska from 1972 - 2019 where he farmed and was a grandpa at Morrill Elementary, then moved to Log Lane Village, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his wife Apolonia Mendoza and grandson, Joshua Villarreal of Fort Worth, TX. Survivors are daughters, Maria Perez of Sidney, NE, Julia Chavez of Log Lane Village, CO, Olivia Villarreal of Fort Worth, TX, Gloria Apodaca of El Paso, TX, son, Hector Mendoza of Indianapolis, IN; 15 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life TBD at a later date in the summer of 2020.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 30, 2019
