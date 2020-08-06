1/1
Gina Pallone
1964 - 2020
Gina Deborah Pallone, 56, of Fort Morgan, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home in Fort Morgan. She was born February 10,1964 in New Brunswick City, New Jersey to Philip and Barbara (Poirier) Pallone. Gina moved to the Fort Morgan area about 8 years ago from Montana. She enjoyed traveling, especially the Montana and Colorado mountains. She called herself an "amateur storm chaser" because she liked to watch storms roll in and see how they develop. Survivors include her close friend, John Whittum of Fort Morgan, daughter, Valerie Coston who lives in Abilene, Texas, 3 grandchildren, and Zooey the poodle. Memorial Services will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Platte Valley Baptist Church in Fort Morgan. Memorial Gifts can be given in Gina's name to the American Heart Association.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
