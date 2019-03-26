|
Glen E. Minne, 88 of Dannebrog, NE, died March 2, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna, NE. A Celebration of Glen's Life was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Jonathan MacDonald and Leslie Pountney officiated. A Private Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Oakridge Cemetery in Dannebrog. Memorials were suggested to Valley County Hospice or AseraCare Hospice of Kearney, NE. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul was in charge of arrangements. Glen was born on March 1, 1931, in Arcadia, NE, to Lewis and Lucille (White) Minne. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Arcadia High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from Feb. 8, 1950 - Sept. 5, 1953. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Joan Hatt on May 20, 1951, in Dannebrog, NE. The couple first lived in Wichita Falls, TX, where Glen was in the U.S. Air Force. They lived there for 3 1/2 years and then returned to Dannebrog when Glen was discharged from the Air Force. The couple moved to California, where they lived for 1 1/2 years before moving to Colorado in 1958. They moved to Fort Morgan, CO, in 1969 where he owned and operated L & W Service Center. In 1990, Glen and Phyllis moved to Dannebrog, where they lived at the residence where her parents homesteaded. Glen's hobbies included fishing and playing cribbage. Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Gailen and Brenda Minne of Dannebrog and Dwight and Kim Minne of Greeley, CO; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kay and Jeff Harmon of Monte Vista, CO, and Teresa and Brian McConnell of Green Valley, AZ; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Shirley Minne, Terry and Nancy Minne, Jerry Minne, Bud and Sherrie Minne; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathryn and Barry Johnson, Patricia and David Dennis; grandchildren and spouses, Jason and Holly Thyne, Shane and Kailey Thyne, Lori Norvell, Dennis and Jasmine Norvell, Erick and Cathy Norvell, Travis and Jennifer Minne, Jessica and Brandon Wampler, Samantha Minne, Bradley and Chelsea Harmon, Zachary and Sarah Harmon, Ashley and Sara Jones, Matthew and Brittany Minne, Lindsey Minne; and numerous great-grandchildren. Glen was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; daughter, Cynthia D. Thyne; brothers, Lawrence Minne, Lowell Minne, Ralph Minne; and sister, Carolyn Stephens. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.jacobsengreenway.com
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 26, 2019