Graciela Salazar, 47, of Brush, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Graciela was born in Mexico on February 25, 1972 to Anselmo & Agustina (Tovar) Barajas. She married Manuel Salazar on December 26, 1998. They have lived in Brush since 2001. Graciela attended Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Latino Americana in Fort Morgan. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Manuel Salazar; and their three children, Omar, Jose Angel, and Guadalupe. She is also survived by her father; and three sisters, Gregoria, Norma, and Irma Barajas Graciela was preceded in death by her mother. The family invites friends to gather with them for an evening viewing vigil that will be held on Friday, August 2nd from 5 - 8 PM at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 340 Stanford Street in Brush. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM at The Sanctuary, 14587 US Highway 34 (West of Fort Morgan). Burial will follow immediately in the Brush Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 1, 2019