|
|
Hadumoth "Hafi" Albl was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Elmhurst, Illinois, the sixth child of Anna and Richard Kulke. Her family returned to Germany when she was 4 years old. She grew up in Freiburg in the Black Forest and often spoke of an idyllic childhood with her family. Unfortunately, she also had to experience wartime on the home front, fleeing as a refugee, and eventually relocating to the U.S. She married Ludwig Albl on Jan. 20, 1954 in Gengenbach, Germany, and the couple emigrated to start their new life together in Denver, CO. There they raised seven children. Being wife and mother was her sole purpose and joy. Along with her family and friends, she loved flowers, flower arranging, working in the garden, reading biographies in the evenings, and playing Scrabble. Later in life, she got tremendous joy from riding her electric tricycle and using her computer for emailing and browsing Facebook. Always a lover of languages, she gave careful thought to making the perfect Facebook comment. There was no pretense to Hafi, she exuded sincerity, caring, generosity and love. Hafi died on May 11, 2019. Grieving family members include Mark (Karen) Albl, Dorothea (Matt) Burke, Veronika Albl, Dennis Durkin, Martin (Judy) Albl, Karin (Bill) Gertner, and Erich (Isabel) Albl; sister Uta (Hans) Pott and brother, Bernhard (Margarethe) Kulke; fourteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ludwig, son, Amadeus, three brothers and one sister. Funeral services will be at Atonement Lutheran Church, 6281 W. Yale Ave., in Lakewood on May 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Reception immediately following at the church. Graveside service is at 1:30 p.m. at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery, (Staging Area C), 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge. All are welcome. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please donate to a . "Looking back with profound gratitude on 90 fulfilling and happy years". - Hadumoth Albl
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 16, 2019