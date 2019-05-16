Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
For more information about
Hadumoth Albl
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Atonement Lutheran Church
6281 W. Yale Ave
Lakewood, CO
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery, (Staging Area C)
7777 W. 29th Ave.
Wheat Ridge, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hadumoth Albl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hadumoth Albl


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hadumoth Albl Obituary
Hadumoth "Hafi" Albl was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Elmhurst, Illinois, the sixth child of Anna and Richard Kulke. Her family returned to Germany when she was 4 years old. She grew up in Freiburg in the Black Forest and often spoke of an idyllic childhood with her family. Unfortunately, she also had to experience wartime on the home front, fleeing as a refugee, and eventually relocating to the U.S. She married Ludwig Albl on Jan. 20, 1954 in Gengenbach, Germany, and the couple emigrated to start their new life together in Denver, CO. There they raised seven children. Being wife and mother was her sole purpose and joy. Along with her family and friends, she loved flowers, flower arranging, working in the garden, reading biographies in the evenings, and playing Scrabble. Later in life, she got tremendous joy from riding her electric tricycle and using her computer for emailing and browsing Facebook. Always a lover of languages, she gave careful thought to making the perfect Facebook comment. There was no pretense to Hafi, she exuded sincerity, caring, generosity and love. Hafi died on May 11, 2019. Grieving family members include Mark (Karen) Albl, Dorothea (Matt) Burke, Veronika Albl, Dennis Durkin, Martin (Judy) Albl, Karin (Bill) Gertner, and Erich (Isabel) Albl; sister Uta (Hans) Pott and brother, Bernhard (Margarethe) Kulke; fourteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ludwig, son, Amadeus, three brothers and one sister. Funeral services will be at Atonement Lutheran Church, 6281 W. Yale Ave., in Lakewood on May 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Reception immediately following at the church. Graveside service is at 1:30 p.m. at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery, (Staging Area C), 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge. All are welcome. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please donate to a . "Looking back with profound gratitude on 90 fulfilling and happy years". - Hadumoth Albl
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now