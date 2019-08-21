|
Harold Davisson age 84, former Fort Morgan Police Chief, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Colorado Plains Medical Center. He was born September 4, 1934 on the family farm southeast of Akron, CO to Bernard LeRoy and Eva Cretus (Greer) Davisson. He was the second of four children (Gwen, Harold, Ross, Shirley).
Harold married JoAnn Smith on May 1956. He served in the US Army from October 1956 until his honorable discharge in October 1958. He obtained the rank of Specialist (E-4) and spent his entire military time at Fort Bliss, TX with the High Altitude Missile Administrative Staff as a clerk.
Harold joined the Fort Morgan Police Dept as a patrol officer on May 14, 1959, where he was soon promoted to Sergeant. He served as a Colorado Probation Officer from 1968 - 1973. Harold returned to the Fort Morgan Police Dept as a detective. He was promoted to Assistant Chief and then appointed Chief on January 1, 1981, where he served the City for the remainder of his career, retiring on December 31, 2000. He was a charter member of the Morgan County Ambulance Service.
On June 16, 2001, Harold married Sarah (Sally) Brown. Harold loved playing golf and spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include his wife, Sally; son Jim Davisson & his wife Gina, and Harold's daughter Holly Davisson; 4 step children, Jeff (Carlene) Brown, Jackie (Mike) Headley, Greg (Laura) Brown, and Angie Brown; 2 grandchildren, Sarah and Shane; 1 great grandson, Lucas; 8 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren He was preceded in death by his first wife, JoAnn who died in 1999; 1 brother, Ross, 1 sister, Shirley Bruhns and his parents
A Funeral service will be Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Platte Valley Baptist Church east of Fort Morgan on Highway 34 at 10:30 AM. Interment with Military & Police Honors will follow at Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 - 6 PM at Heer Chapel in Ft Morgan.
Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Harold Davisson Memorial Fund c/o Heer Mortuary.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 21, 2019