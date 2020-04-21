|
Harold E. Bohm, 85 originally from Ft Morgan, CO, died on April 11, 2020 at Bonell Good Samaritan in Greeley, CO. Harold was born in Clifton, KS. He was raised & attended school in Concordia, KS. Graduated in 1952 from Concordia Catholic High School. He then enlisted in the USAF for a Korean Tour of Duty from 1953-1957 with honorable discharge in Lincoln, NB. On September 21, 1957 he married Jean Gallagher from Concordia, KS. They had been married 62 yrs at the time of his death. Harold worked in the retail and newspaper business. In 1966, he accepted the position with the Ft Morgan Times as Advertising Manager until his retirement in 1996. In 1979, Harold and Jean along with Keith and Betsy Lehman purchased the Queen Hotel and in 1980 opened the lobby as the Queen Lounge. The couples loved to travel together to Mexico, Hawaii & Europe. Harold was involved with the Optimist Club, Jaycees, and Elks. He loved to be involved in community events. He was involved with the Knights of Columbus while attending St Helena's Catholic Church in Ft. Morgan. He was the Volunteer of the Year at Bonell in 2019. Prior to his death, Harold lived at Bonell Good Samaritan, Greeley, CO while assisting in the devoted care he gave his wife. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and everyone that knew him. Harold is survived by his wife, Jean Bohm (Gallagher), his children, Teri Waters (spouse Roger) Minnesota, Brad Bohm (California) and Troy Bohm (Greeley). He has 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leonard, Theresa and Arlene. Services will be determined at a later date. Date and location will be announced via newspaper.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 21, 2020