Harold John Galassini, 85, of Fort Morgan, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home. Harold was born June 30, 1934 in Fort Morgan to John & Marie (Schmere) Galassini. He attended area schools and graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1953. He married Marlene Garrison on July 11, 1954 in Fort Morgan. They lived in Fort Morgan and then the front range area where Harold worked in outside sales as an account manager in the automotive industry. Harold & Marlene divorced in 1999 and Harold returned to Fort Morgan to live on the property where he grew up and had also built an additional house. Harold was in the National Guard from 1953 until 1963 when he honorably discharged as a sergeant. He was a past member of the local Elks Lodge as well as the United Methodist Church in Fort Morgan. Harold was an accomplished woodworker. He particularly enjoyed making home renovations on the old farm house where he grew up as well as on his home. He is survived by his sons, Craig Galassini of Rock Springs, WY, and Scott Galassini and wife, Patricia of Littleton; his daughter, Denise Dudash and husband, Mark of Westminster; four grandsons, Jonathan Galassini and Benjamin Galassini, and Gordon Dudash and Nicholas Dudash; and his great grandson, Trent Galassini. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley Kembel. Graveside Inurnment services will be held Friday, August 9th at 10:00 AM at Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 6, 2019