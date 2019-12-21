|
|
Harold Jacob "Jack" Wiederspan Jr., 77, lifelong resident of Fort Morgan, CO, passed away Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at Colorado Plains Medical Center of Fort Morgan with Family and Friends by his side. He was born May 26, 1942 in Fort Morgan to Harold and Elsie Wiederspan. Jack married the love of his life, Vickie Edson of Brush on January 13, 1961 in Akron, CO. He was a lifetime member of Christ Congregation Church of Fort Morgan. Jack enjoyed spending time with friends and family as they camped, fished, competed in team roping's and attended local Dutch hops. His eyes lit up when grandkids and great grandkids were in the room and they enjoyed his infectious laugh. Jack's leather work provided a few years of employment as Jacks' Saddle Repair, he enjoyed the crafting of lacing the leather, tooling a design and the actual building of the saddle. His woodworking hobby included wooden calves that could be rode or roped and rocking horses to ride and feed by his grandkids. His employment was a lifetime of electrical work which included being a Lineman for the City of Fort Morgan, then as an Electrician for Western Sugar, Scheidt Electric, Wiggins Electric and ending as the Electrical Manager for Colorado Energy of Brush. Jack is survived by his wife Vickie, a daughter Brenda (Jon) Kaper, a son Troy (Laura) Wiederspan, all of Fort Morgan; a brother Gary (Eileen) of Riverside, California and a sister Julie (Larry) McMann of Gillette, WY; five grandchildren Kory (Jade) Kaper, Brandon (Emma) Wiederspan, Kortney (Chad) Linker, Brayden (Kelly) Snyder, Brooke (Derek) Gray, and five great grandchildren. Jack was special to his several sisters in laws and brothers in laws, and a favorite "uncle" for many nieces and nephews. He had several friends that he considered blood, for them as well, Jack will be missed. Funeral service will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at Christ Congregational Church, 730 Ensign Street, Fort Morgan at 11:00 AM, followed by a meal at the Church. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery after the meal at 1:30 PM. Memorial donations can be made in Jacks name to Christ Congregational Church - Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 21, 2019